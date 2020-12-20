Bengal Electorate having To Court death To Vote Against TMC: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led-TMC and alleged that voters are being threatened if they vote for the BJP. Taking to Twitter, the BJP's in-charge of the state shared a video of Nadia district where it is written in Bengali that, "If there is a single vote against the TMC, then we will shed the rivers of blood. If you give a single vote to the BJP, you will have to bear its consequences."

'Is this democracy in Mamata's raj'?

This comes at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the state where elections are due next year. Kailash Vijayvargiya also asked, "Is this the democracy in Mamata's Raj (rule)?"

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday commenced the second day of his two-day visit to West Bengal. He visited Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in the Birbhum district and paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore.

On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Midnapore, where he taunted TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she will be left alone in her party by the time the assembly elections, due in April-May next year, are held. Shah asserted the BJP will form the next government in the state winning more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.

Suvendu Adhikari, the mascot of the Nandigram movement on Saturday joined the BJP with nine MLAs and a TMC MP, in a huge morale booster for the saffron party. In his speech, Adhikari recalled how Shah had called him up when he was down with COVID-19. "I had first met Amit Shah during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls... When I was down with COVID, my former party did not enquire about my health, while Amit Shah twice rang me up to know how I am," he told the rally. He extolled the BJP for its core value of nationalism and insisted that the saffron party believed in pluralism.

The BJP government at the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government is also engaged in a fiery battle over the transfer of 3 IPS officers responsible for the security of JP's Nadda's convoy which was attacked when he had visited West Bengal a few days back.

