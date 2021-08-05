Bengal Floods: Suvendu Writes To PM Modi; Calls Mamata's Letter 'totally Untrue And Wrong'

As West Bengal continues to reel under a flood situation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to Twitter and informed that in the letter, he has pointed out the inefficiency of the Bengal government that led to the failure in containing the situation.

My letter to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji regarding the flood situation in West Bengal. I have pointed out the inefficiency of the WB Govt that led to the failure in containing the situation. pic.twitter.com/wf3TYAPNoj — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) August 5, 2021

West Bengal Floods: Suvendu Adhikari writes to PM Modi

Adhikari in the letter addressed to PM Modi said that he would like to point out some facts in the letter written by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the grave man-made flood situation in some districts of the state due to the unprecedented release of water from the DVC Dams. "The content of the letter written by CM Mamata is totally based on untrue, wrong and false data," he added.

Remarking that Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is not a fully central government undertaking Corporation, the BJP leader said that it is rather an inter-state Corporation, where West Bengal, Jharkhand and Centre hold equal shares. He further said that the Ministry of Power is concerned administrative department of DVC.

The letter written by Suvendu Adhikari read, "The matter of water release from DVC Dams is looked after by the Damodar Valley River Regulation Committee (DVRR) whose composition includes the Chief Engineers of Irrigation Department, Government of West Bengal and the Water Resources Development Department."



Bengal Floods: CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi

As the flood situation continues to worsen in parts of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had written a letter to PM Modi, blaming Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the 'man-made flood'. The CM had claimed that the flood situation was created due to the unprecedented release of water from the DVC dams at Panchet, Maithon, and Tenughat.

At least 15 people have died, and lakhs of people were rendered homeless or marooned, as the flood situation in six districts of West Bengal aggravated on Monday. Several districts, including South 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Midnapore, and Hooghly, are reeling under flood woes following heavy rain and subsequent discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation dams. The situation has triggered a slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP over the release of 'excess water' by the DVC.

