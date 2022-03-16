Bengal government heading towards bankruptcy: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress government of mismanagement of the state's finances and claimed that it is heading towards bankruptcy.

Terming the budget as a "bluff", Adhikari said the TMC was keen to attack the BJP leadership over fuel prices but the state has not slashed the cess it has imposed on petrol and diesel.

Several states have reduced fuel prices in that way, he said in the West Bengal Assembly.

"Due to mismanagement of finances, the state is slowly moving into a debt trap. The Left Front's legacy of taking loans and putting the state under a debt burden is continuing. It is heading towards a situation when it can no longer come out of debt trap," he said.

He claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talks about the "Lakshmir Bhandar" scheme, a monthly allowance to women heads of families, if a public representative suggested that bridges and roads are needed.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Finance department, Chandrima Bhattacharya, said she would accept the demand of Adhikari if the BJP leader is able to make the central government release funds due to the state.

The Centre is yet to give the state Rs 90,000 crore including GST compensation which is due, she said. PTI PNT NN NN

