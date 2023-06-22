Bengal Governor Returns SEC's Joining Report Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday night “returned” the joining report of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha to the state government ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls, a well-placed source at the Raj Bhavan said.

The step came hours after Sinha failed to appear before Bose after he was summoned for an explanation of the incidents of murders, violence and clashes during nomination filing for the panchayat poll earlier this month, the source said.

The governor is the appointing authority of the SEC.

“The governor tonight returned the joining report of SEC Rajiva Sinha. The SEC failed to appear before the Governor even when he wanted him to come to Raj Bhavan over the incidents of murders, violence and clashes,” the source told PTI.

Sinha, who was also called by the Governor also on June 17 at Raj Bhavan, did not appear stating that he was preoccupied with scrutiny of the nominations for the ensuing panchayat polls.

The former state chief secretary had requested Bose to exempt him from appearing before him during the day and give an appointment any other day.

Sinha’s name was cleared by the governor for the post of SEC on June 7. The very next day, he announced the date for the three-tier panchayat elections.

Calls to Rajiva Sinha for a reaction went unanswered.

The West Bengal government on June 14 appointed senior official Sanjay Bansal as the additional State Election Commissioner.