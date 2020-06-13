West Bengal Governor Seeks Detailed Report Over Improper Disposal Of COVID Dead Bodies

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the videos reportedly showing insensitive disposal of dead bodies and launched a scathing attack on the state government for the apathy shown towards COVID victims.

Joining Republic TV live on Saturday, the West Bengal governor expressed shock in the treatment meted out to the dead bodies, pointing out that a dead body was given the highest respect. Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that the state government, instead of resolving the issues, had resorted to using the police as a tool to silence those who 'unearthed' the horror. Terming the treatment meted out to the dead bodies as barbaric, the West Bengal governor lamented the loss of humanity and said that such behaviour was inexcusable.

'Unimaginable menace'

"I have pleaded with the CM that it is time for us to reveal the truth and it is not the time to let lose the police terror on those who brought it to the fore. Those who brought it to the fore should be commended because it will help us rectify the situation. This is not the first time when COVID deaths disposal was dealt with half-half. The relatives of the patients complained to be about not being able to see the dead body or perform the last rites", said the West Bengal governor addressing the apathy in the state.

Jagdeep Dhankhar noted that the state government had violated the Centre's protocols on the disposal of COVID dead bodies and said that the situation was far more 'grim' in the state. The West Bengal governor alleged that trees, animals were taken care of better than the dead bodies and expressed shock in the way the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had handled the situation, violating the rules of the Act which mandates proper disposal of dead bodies. Further, Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he had sought a detailed report from the Home Secretary and that he would be involved in a dialogue with the CM who is the constitutional executive of the state to find a way out as they cannot be 'party to the shame on the civilisation'.

"The government is high-tracking the issue on a totally wrong thing. When it comes to data, I have been pleading with the govt for the last ten days to reveal the number of pending reports of which results are yet to come, which could extend to several thousand. If we tell the people about ground reality, then we can make them serious about it", said Jagdeep Dhankhar, revealing that the government was refusing to release the data number of the pending tests. The West Bengal governor also noted that the number of cases and deaths were on a rise in the state from June 1.

WB governor reacts to shocking apathy

The state governor, on June 11, had expressed his anguish over the videos of the dead bodies being disposed of abruptly. However, the videos were later declared as fake by the West Bengal police. The dead bodies were not of COVID-19 patients, but were unclaimed/unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue, West Bengal Health Department informed.

Thereafter, he demanded a transparent disclosure from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the details of the dead bodies such as their admission date, hospital, cause of death, and bed ticket. He lamented the manner in which dead bodies were "uncouthly dragged". Moreover, he urged the state government to follow the requisite protocol for the disposal of dead bodies.

