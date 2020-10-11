CM Mamata Gets Fresh Humbling From WB Governor; Non-responsive Approach Latest Observation

In the latest development to the ongoing unrest in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brief him on an urgent basis about the "grim and explosive" law and order situation in the state. There was no response from the State secretariat till Saturday night, which Dhankhar termed as "non-responsive stance" of the government.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor said, "Unfortunately CM Mamata has made no response. Non-responsive stance, while holding such a pivotal position as head of state bureaucratic apparatus is indicative of collapsing system, that needs to be averted," he said.

"Hope keeping in view the august office you occupy and the applicable legal regime, you will reconsider your non-responsive approach and communicate to the Governor,” he added.

Unfortunately CS @MamataOfficial has made no response and thus sent a message-‘Hope keeping in view the august office you occupy and the applicable legal regime, you’ll revisit your non responsive approach and communicate to constitutional head as indicated by ACS to Governor.’ https://t.co/Rr3kuqWTzL pic.twitter.com/WM6FxDi2b6 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, Jagdeep Dhankhar had tweeted, hoping that the Chief Minister would urgently brief him on the current situation, issues of human rights, keeping public interest uppermost. He had been flagging concern over several issues in a series of tweets in the past, seeking a response from the CMO.

Chief Secretary @MamataOfficial has been communicated by ACS my directive that CM Mamamta Banerjee briefs me urgently on grim and explosive law and order scenario in WB.



CS directed to respond by 2 PM.



CS reminded that his response on issues in aide memoire is being awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZU7oaFvNNH — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 10, 2020

On Friday, the Governor said that more than one case of rape or kidnapping have been reported in West Bengal every hour in the month of August as per the official data provided to him. He said, by bringing the information to the notice of the public, he had performed his duty as the constitutional head by sensitising people on crime against women.

Dhankhar summons CS over the death of BJP leader

Last week, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed the state administration after the home secretary and the DGP failed to turn up, disregarding his summons over the killing of a BJP leader in North 24 Parganas district. However, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay met Dhankhar on Monday morning. The governor said he has sent a message to CM Mamata Banerjee, expressing his desire to speak to her but there has been "no response".

"Alarming nosediving law and order scenario@MamataOfficial Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP @WBPolice responded. "To CM at 10.47 PM 'Would like to speak to you urgently!' Only silence that speaks volumes," Dhankhar said on Twitter after both the home secretary and the DGP failed to turn up to meet him at Raj Bhavan.

BJP leader Manish Sukla was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in the Barrackpore subdivision of the district.

