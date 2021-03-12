Bengal Guv Dhankhar Enquires About Mamata Banerjee's Health; Appeals For Decorum In State

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar enquired about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health as she remained hospitalised on Friday due to injuries on her left leg and waist after being allegedly attacked by a 'few unknown persons' during her Nandigram campaign.

Governor Dhankar wished CM Mamata a speedy recovery and return to normalcy, and appealed to the people and political parties to observe peace and decorum in the run-up for assembly elections.

Hours after the alleged attack on the CM, Jagdeep Dhankar had visited SSKM hospital to inquire about her health. A huge crowd of TMC supporters, enraged by the "attack" on the party Supremo had gathered outside the hospital and raised slogans, asking the Governor to go back. Even a shoe was hurled at his convoy on the way to the hospital.

Mamata Banerjee 'responding well'

Meanwhile, providing an update on the CM's health, Dr M Bandopadhya of the SSKM hospital affirmed that the TMC chief is responding well to the treatment. A 6-member medical team re-examined the Bengal CM on Thursday evening after she was allegedly attacked in Nandigram on Wednesday and informed that she still has symptoms related to bony injuries.

Issuing the first statement after her attack, Mamat Banerjee said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder, and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which others have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2 to 3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meetings be hampered due to this."

As of now, the TMC has postponed the party manifesto launch that was to take place on Thursday, in wake of the alleged attack on the Chief Minister. At the moment, Banerjee's leg is in a cast, and while her condition is stable, the doctors say she's suffered bone injuries.

The EC has a sought a report from the Bengal secretary by Friday, as some politicians condemn the attack while some have termed it a 'political drama'. Moreover, some eyewitnesses have refuted Mamata's claims, stating that she was injured as the car door hit a poster and that 'no one pushed her'. Witnessing a three-way battle between BJP, TMC and Congress-Left, Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.