Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams CM Mamata Banerjee Of Shedding 'crocodile Tears'

Hours after West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her party, the Trinamool Congress will protest heavily over the farmer bills and suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MP, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar wrote to his elected counterpart. The Governor accused the Chief Minister of "shedding crocodile tears" for farmers as she deprived them of the benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi on Tuesday.

Apart from the two paged letter sent to Mamata Banerjee, Governor Dhankar tweeted his displeasure. He wrote, "Why deny MamataOfficial benefit Rs 8,400 crores to 70 lac WB farmers. by failure to participate in PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi ! So far every farmer has lost Rs. 12,000/- that would have come to his bank account. Urge CM - Crocodile Tears will not relieve pain of farmers." on Tuesday.

The letter from Raj Bhawan to Nabbana stated that if timely and due steps had been taken by the State Government, over 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal would have been benefited so far over Rs 8,400 crores.

"Due to inaction of the State Government, our farmers are also deprived from reaping the benefit of the package of Rs. 3.5 lakh crore unfolded by the Central Government during the COVID pandemic. There would have been accrual of benefit to our farmers by over Rs.30,000 crores if the State Government had taken affirmative stance as regards PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi." wrote Dhankar in his letter.

The Governor's sharp attack comes a day after Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led government at the centre of bulldozing the state's rights and pushing the farm bills through both the houses on Sunday, or rather "Black Sunday" as the Chief Minister termed it.

