Bengal Guv On Assam Visit Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Give Up 'confrontationist Approach'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, on Friday visited BJP workers and supporters who fled to nearby Assam as post-poll violence had escalated in the state. On-ground visuals show people begging Dhankar for their lives while the Governor assures support. After the results of the West Bengal Elections were declared on May 2, incidents of violence in several parts of the state had surfaced and 300-400 people had reached Assam to save themselves from political oppression. The Governor was scheduled to visit there to four camps sheltering citizens of West Bengal near the Sreerampore area.

Assam's newly elected Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Government had made all the arrangements for Jagdeep Dhankar to visit the victims. CM Sarma, on May 4 had also informed about the citizens sheltering in Assam from West Bengal. The Assam Government had instructed officials in border areas to make sure all the help is expanded to people coming from West Bengal.

While at Coochbehar DM @HomeBengal & SP @WBPolice @MamataOfficial remained non responsive & incommunicado, (a conduct least expected of members @IASassociation @IPS_Association ) at Ranpagli in Assam as per protocol Divisional Commissioner, Special DGP , DM and SP were present. pic.twitter.com/Yi9sbS7crs — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 14, 2021

Earlier in the day, Governor Dhankar alleged Coochbehar DM, and security officials for non-cooperation as Governor left for Assam.

He also tweeted urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for cooperative steps and to stand by the law.

Governor Dhankar was supposed to visit Assam by BSF Helicopter however due to weather conditions the flight could not take off. The Governor later decided to visit the Ranpagli camp in Assam state by road.

As due to bad weather BSF Helicopter could not take off, WB Governor has left Coochbehar by road for Ranpagli camp in Assam sheltering post-poll violence @MamataOfficial affected WB people.



Governor will reach Ranpagli, at 9.15 am and interact with those sheltered there. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 14, 2021

West Bengal post-poll violence

Since the declaration of election results in the state, several reports of brutal violence have surfaced. BJP has claimed to have lost several party workers under TMC's torture while Mamata Banerjee on the other hand has claimed that violence has been reported from seats won by the BJP. On the other hand, CPI(M) workers have also alleged violence by TMC workers.

The Central Government has also intervened in the matter with Home Minister's three-member team who visited Bengal and evaluated the situation. Meanwhile, Governor Dhankar has also sought reports from security officials of West Bengal and expressed disgust over the poor state of affairs by Mamata Banerjee. The Governor also lashed out at West Bengal police chief for not submitting a detailed report on the violence.