Bengal Guv Slams CM Mamata Over Post Poll Violence; Summons Chief Secy With Action Report

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led government over the ‘rampant post-poll retributive violence’ in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday that the unabated incidents in the state will "put humanity to shame".

"Post-poll violence in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal continues in unabated fury that will put humanity to shame. State apparatus West Bengal Police just not moved at this plight emboldening those engaged in vandalism. All this to 'punish and discipline' opponents for 'daring' to vote in a democracy," tweeted the Governor.

He shared a video where houses were allegedly damaged after violence and also shared the image of a police complaint made by a resident of the Canning area in the South 24 Parganas district.

"Shared details to DGP West Bengal Police. Done it on numerous occasions also to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. No response from any quarter. A day of reckoning for such heinous acts of omission is inevitable Hope good sense prevails and law and order is restored lest democracy be imperilled forever," said Dhankhar.

Taking cognisance of the ‘compromised’ security environment, the Governor called upon Bengal’s Chief Secretary on Monday to brief him on the law-and-order situation and indicate all steps taken to contain post-poll violence.

Unprecedented violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers were killed in the violence while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) denied its involvement. Rampant vandalism and hooliganism have resulted in large-scale arson, loot, loss of life and property.

Numerous reports of rapes and killings at the hands of rogue elements have also come to the fore, with lakhs of people being displaced and property worth hundreds of crores vandalised.

HC forms committee to rehabilitate victims

The Calcutta High Court on Monday formed a three-member Committee to rehabilitate victims of the violence. The Committee will comprise one representative each from State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission, Member Secretary and State Legal Services Authority. The West Bengal Government on May 25 informed the Supreme Court that three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of two BJP workers on May 2 in the state.

On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation. Last month, a five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta HC also ordered West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning where the violence occurred and the steps.

