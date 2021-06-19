Bengal Guv Urges State To Ensure Peace After Meet With Amit Shah On Post-poll Violence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in the national capital before returning back to the state. Dhankhar's visit comes in the aftermath of the recent West Bengal Assembly elections and the post-poll violence that took place in the state. Earlier, he met President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

'Biggest post-poll violence in Bengal'

Interacting with the media after meeting Amit Shah, Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that the recent post-poll violence in West Bengal was the biggest the state has ever seen. Dhankhar also made an appeal to the West Bengal government and the administrative officers of the state to ensure that there is peace in the state.

"I appeal to everyone to ensure that there is peace in West Bengal. The worst post-poll violence in the state continues unabated. I have been making an appeal to the government and to everyone that this is an occasion for all of us to believe in democracy, the constitution and rule of law," he said "I appeal to the bureaucracy and the police in particular. They must confine to the code of conduct and the regulations. It was somewhat very painful for me." Dhankhar added

West Bengal elections and post-poll violence

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won a landslide victory in the recent assembly elections. The TMC defeated the BJP with a clear majority. The EC's data stated that the TMC won 213 seats while the BJP garnered 77 seats. However, the other alliance consisting of Congress-Left-ISF had failed to win a single seat. On the other hand, independent candidates have bagged two seats. The BJP gained 74 more seats than the previous election with a vote share of 38.13% against TMC's 47.94%. Even so, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram who had joined the BJP.

Soon after the polls, violence ensued in the state that claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.