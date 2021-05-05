'Bengal Is Burning': BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Breaks Silence On Post-poll Violence

As Bengal is struck by horrifying incidents of post-poll violence, which has led to several people losing their lives, veteran actor-turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday took to Twitter and asked for the violence to stop. This comes a day before Mamata Banerjee is expected to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third time.

'Bengal Is Burning'

Bengal is burning since post election. Please stop this violence, human lives are more important than politics,Please think about their families and stop this violence.ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Mithun Chakraborty (@mithunda_off) May 4, 2021

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called a meeting on Tuesday with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, and Kolkata CP in the wake of post-poll-violence. BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday visited Kolkata and met the victims of the political violence after CM Banerjee returned to power as election results were declared on May 2. He was quoted saying, "Such intolerance has not been witnessed before as we are seeing now. The way (BJP) workers are being attacked, I have come to personally be with them in this hour of crisis and fight with them in a democratic manner. We are committed to fighting this ideological battle and the activities of TMC which are full of intolerance."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed the state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday and expressed anguish at the post-poll violence. According to Dhankhar, the PM was concerned about the "alarmingly worrisome" law and order situation in the state. The WB Guv also highlighted that the WB Chief Secretary allegedly did not forward the reports to him, sent by the DGP and Kolkata Police Commissioner.

Violence in Bengal post-TMC's victory

The BJP has claimed that some TMC goons have been brutally attacking its candidates and setting the BJP offices on fire soon after Mamata's victory in the state assembly election. Videos of attacks on a BJP office with burning bamboo sticks and roof tiles amid chaos in the premises have been shared by the party. The saffron party has said that at least six of its workers and supporters including a woman was killed. Meanwhile, TMC has also claimed casualties at its end, blaming BJP goons for attacking them. The Congress and Left have also slammed Trinamool over the violence. BJP nationals spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia has moved the Supreme Court for a CBI inquiry into the post-poll violence and for the West Bengal government to detail its action taken