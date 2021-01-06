Bengal Journalist Reveals He Was Slapped By TMC MLA For Publishing 'anti-government News'

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Debate, Somnath Chakraborty, the journalist who was allegedly slapped by a TMC MLA, said that he was manhandled for publishing 'anti-government news'. Chakraborty narrated the entire incident as he revealed that he raised questions over the MLA's claims for which he was slapped. A case has been registered against Ananta Deb Adhikari - the TMC MLA from Maynaguri - for the alleged assault.

"The incident happened at Jalpesh in Mayanaguri on Monday, where while addressing an event, the MLA said that although Jalpesh Fair takes place every year, the organisers don't bother to involve him in the decision-making. Later I asked one of the organisers who rejected the allegation," Chakraborty said.

"The news was published and on Tuesday, at an event, the MLA confronted me for publishing anti-government news and slapped me," he added.

TMC MLA Booked

A case has been registered against the TMC legislator Ananta Deb Adhikari for slapping Chakraborty. The alleged incident took place in Mainaguri area on Tuesday after the inauguration of an open gymnasium by local MLA Ananta Deb Adhikari. The incident also enraged fellow journalists in the state where the Siliguri Journalists Club also staged a protest condemning the incident.

Reacting to the incident, the Bengal BJP unit slammed the ruling TMC government in the state and remarked that even journalists are not 'spared from the tyranny of TMC'.

"The persecution of a journalist, Somnath Chakraborty at the hands of Anantdev Adhikari portrayed the clear picture of TMC’s totalitarian regime! Even Journalists are not spared from the tyranny of TMC!" BJP Bengal tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the TMC MLA has denied slapping the journalist. "I have not slapped him. If you see his work, he always reports on unimportant stories. You were also present. What I had said and what has he reported? The language he used will make anyone angry," Ananta Deb Dhikari told media.

