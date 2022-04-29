Bengal Lawyer Says 'urgent Resolution Needed' After Meeting Prez Kovind Over Poll Violence

After a delegation of lawyers representing the victims of the West Bengal post-poll violence met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, they submitted a memorandum to the President over the political killings in the state, demanding the imposition of Presidential rule in Mamata Banerjee-ruled state. Surjendu Sankar Das, who is a part of the delegation, gave an insight into the meeting, stating that the President has assured the best possible resolution to them which is necessary. As per sources, the delegation was also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Friday.

Speaking exclusive to Republic TV, Surjendu Sankar Das, one of the lawyers who signed the memorandum, said, "We've submitted our memorandum to the President about the atrocities that are being done to the people of Bengal. We met the President, interacted and shared our problems with him. He has assured the best possible resolution to them. The HC Order and the UN Human Rights report are a clear picture of the state sponsored atrocities in the state of West Bengal. The Govt is not able to run the state according to the Constitution of India and hence an urgent resolution is necessary."

Earlier in the day, BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose said, "There is no law and order in Bengal. There is no democracy in Bengal. The President's Rule should be imposed in Bengal immediately. Until now, murders are happening. Daughters and mothers of Bengal are being raped. The police is supporting these crimes. We, the advocates of Delhi NCR, High Court and Supreme Court, put forth before the President that President's Rule should be imposed immediately."

West Bengal post-poll violence

Last year, major violence broke out in the Mamata Banerjee-led state which claimed at least 16 lives after the 2021 assembly election results were declared. Following this, petitioners had moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state. The 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence. In its report submitted on July 12 2021, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of the 'Rule of Law'. Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19, 2021. It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. Directing the state government to hand over all documents and records to the investigative agencies, it warned that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken seriously.