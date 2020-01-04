Bengal Left Front Reacts To Kerala CM's Letter To Mamata, Says Letter Proves Left's Stand

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to 11 non-BJP Chief Ministers urging them to pass a resolution demanding that the Centre scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019 as done by the Kerala Assembly under his government.

The letter drafted by the Chief Minister states the Act had triggered apprehensions among large sections of society and the need of the hour was unity among all Indians who wished to protect the country’s democratic and secular values. People from different sections, irrespective of their different opinions, should unite to preserve the basic tenets of the polity which form the cornerstone of democracy, said the CM of Kerala.

The letter had been forwarded to the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

The letter, which has been sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has put the Bengal unit of the Communist Party of India(Marxist) in a fix. The CPI(M) led Left Front has been the primary opposition to the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress government in Bengal, since 2011.

Salim clarifies stand

Former Member of Parliament and senior leader of Communist party, Md. Salim on Saturday clarified the stand of Left Front, precisely CPI(M), on this issue.

"Kerala CM has written to all state CM who have said no NCR, No CAA. It's not between Bengal CM and P. Vijayan. Kerala Assembly has voted a resolution that no CAA will be done in the state. Our leader of the house, Suryakant Mishra has asked too asked the same to the state government. It's not between these two Chief Ministers", said the senior Communist leader.

Md. Salim put out his and his parties stand on both the CAA and NRC and stated that they have been opposing both, but alleged that Mamata Banerjee is showing a dual role. He stated that the letter to 11 leaders states the stand of Left on CAA and NRC, and TMC needs to clarify their stand on this issue.

"P.Vijayan is the elected head of a left front govt in Kerala and he has written to 11 leaders. In 2003, Mamata Banerjee was a part of the NDA cabinet when the NRC came in. Now, she is doing an anti CAA protest? On 16th of December, Mamata Banerjee said NPR has been stopped, her office told the Governor that it's stopped as the situation is volatile, will be done later. Vijayan has said, No NPR in Kerala. Bengal CM says, it's stalled for now", said Md. Salim, citing that Mamata Banerjee is playing a dual role.

