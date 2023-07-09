Bengal Min Says Polling Was 'peaceful' Amid Violence, Arson; Accuses Central Forces & Oppn

Amid the allegations of rampant violent incidents in the state of West Bengal, while the panchayat polls were on, Bengal Minister Shashi Panja has dismissed every accusation and termed it as attempts by the opposition political parties to spread false narratives and fake news. While the country is talking about the massive violence incidents reported from the state, the Bengal minister clearly mentioned that the polling was peaceful. Not only this, apart from levelling allegations against the BJP, Congress and other parties, she went on to accuse the central forces alleging that they were involved in unlawful activities during the polls.

Addressing a press conference after the polling concluded in the state, Shashi Panja said, “So much hatred and so many attempts of spreading false narratives and fake news have been made by the parties in opposition to us. Be it the BJP, Congress, ISF or independent candidates, their sole intention was to make sure that Bengal Panchayat elections do not turn out to be peaceful.”

Opposition parties didn't want elections to turn out peaceful, alleges TMC

“Regardless of their attempts, there have been peaceful polling processes in the state, apart from 13-14 places. Secondly, if we count in 8-9 booths which have witnessed major incidents, we could add even the minor incidents of violence which might have occurred in some booths, amounting for them all to be about 60 booths. There are about 61,539 booths across Bengal. Therefore, anyone can count the percentage of booths with incidents of violence, if we count for them to be 60. It is a very small percentage, though that too might not have happened and we tried our best to have avoided these incidents,” Panja mentioned.

TMC levels serious allegations against the BSF

The Bengal minister even made serious allegations against the central forces, saying, “I'd like to mention how earnestly all parties from our opposition wanted for central forces to be deployed here during elections. But, in reality what has been the role of the central forces in these elections? Bengal being a sensitive border area, there were BSF (Border Security Force) personnel present as well. But, with extreme disappointment we'd have to say that the central forces who had been deployed, too, have been involved in unlawful activities which have grabbed our attention.” She alleged that the BSF too was propagating party preferences, which have been brought to their attention.

What happened was very disturbing, says Bengal Governor

Meanwhile, violence in West Bengal during panchayat elections on Saturday, reportedly claimed the lives of at least 18 people. The deaths were reported from several districts of the state including Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, West Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Malda, North Dinajpur among others. Moreover, incidents of looting of ballot boxes, vandalising of polling booths and incidents of setting ballot papers on fire were also reported vastly from various parts of Bengal. The BJP meanwhile, has called for the entire election to be cancelled.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called the violent incidents that took place during the polls as very disturbing. He said, “What I have seen on the field is very disturbing. There is violence, murder, and intimidation. One thing I noticed is, it is the poor who get killed. The killers are also poor. How come the leaders are not there? Who is driving them? We should kill poverty, instead we are killing the poor. This is not what Bengal wants, it is not what Bengal deserves."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has meanwhile sought the details on the entire Bengal violence from the state BJP unit.