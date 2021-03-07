Bengal Minister Warns 'no Water Or Electricity If Not Voted To Power'; Stirs Controversy

In a shocking video that has surfaced online, West Bengal Agriculture Minister Tapan Dasgupta can be seen threatening voters with dire consequences if they don't vote for him in the upcoming state Assembly election.

Speaking at a public meeting in Hooghly, TMC's Tapan Dasgupta, who is contesting from Saptagram assembly told voters that the areas which do not vote for him, "will not get electricity and water".

"The areas from which I don't get votes, electricity, and water will not reach those areas. It's simple. They can ask BJP for it," Dasgupta said on Saturday.

Dasgupta became the MLA of Saptagram in 2011 after defeating his rival of the Left Front. He won the seat again in the 2016 Bengal polls and will contest the same seat in the upcoming West Bengal election.

'It is nothing serious'

After his video threatening voters stirred controversy, Dasgupta attempted to defend himself by saying that it was a 'joke'. He further accused the BJP of making a mountain out of a molehill on the issue. "It is nothing serious, I was joking. BJP is spreading fake news against me on social media," the TMC leader said.

Earlier, TMC MLA Hamidul Rahman was caught on camera threatening voters of dire consequences if they did not vote for the party in the assembly polls.

Rahman said those who "betray" West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after enjoying her government's benefits will be dealt with as "traitors".

