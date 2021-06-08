Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari Meets HM Amit Shah, 'several Matters Discussed'

West Bengal assembly's opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Tuesday. According to reports, Suvendu Adhikari is also scheduled to meet BJP President JP Nadda on Monday evening. As per reports, the BJP leader met Shah for over half an hour. The Nandigram MLA visited the national capital for the first time after the recent West Bengal assembly elections.

Suvendu Adhikari meets Amit Shah

Met the Honourable Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji .

Discussed on several matters and seeked blessings for Bengal .

Honourable HM assured, he was and he will be there for Bengal always . pic.twitter.com/K7fzCjjNCu — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 8, 2021

According to reports, the saffron party leaders may have discussed several issues pertaining to West Bengal, including the post-poll violence that ensued after the elections. The BJP and TMC have been in a tussle even before the elections took place. Adhikari was summoned to the national capital on an urgent basis. During his meeting with JP Nadda on Tuesday evening, it is expected that Union Ministers will also be present.

Earlier on Monday, Suvendu Adhikari hailed and welcomed Prime Minister Modi's decision to provide free vaccines to everyone across India. Adhikari also asserted that the Prime Minister's announcement comes after states like West Bengal 'failed to procure' vaccines. Adhikari has also been expressing strong concern over the post-poll violence in West Bengal which broke out right after TMC's victory.

I welcome the decision of free vaccine for all across India by @narendramodi Ji. All above 18+yrs beginning 21st Jun2021 will get free vaccines. This initiative comes after few states like Bengal failed to procure vaccines for their respective states.#FreeVaccineForAll — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 7, 2021

West Bengal elections and results

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won a landslide victory in the recent assembly elections. The TMC defeated the BJP with a clear majority. The EC's data stated that the TMC won 213 seats while the BJP garnered 77 seats. However, the other alliance consisting of Congress-Left-ISF had failed to win a single seat. On the other hand, independent candidates have bagged two seats. The BJP gained 74 more seats than the previous election with a vote share of 38.13% against TMC's 47.94%. Even so, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram who had joined the BJP.