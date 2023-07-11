Clashes were reported from several districts of West Bengal even as counting of votes was ongoing in the Panchayat elections. Over 40 people have been killed in the last few weeks since the polls were announced, with over half of them losing their lives on July 8 when voting took place. On the same day, ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers were burnt and crude bombs were hurled liberally. Following this, repolling was held on Monday in 696 booths across 19 districts where voting was declared void amid allegations of rampant ballot box tampering and violence.

West Bengal violence continues: Party office vandalised

As counting began on Tuesday morning, violence erupted once again in several Bengal districts. The Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers clashed on counting day in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas. Republic's Senior Editor, Shawan Sen, who was reporting from the ground showed the terrifying pictures of TMC's party office in Bhangar which was vandalised. Reportedly, crude bombs were hurled at the TMC's office, posters of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were damaged, and the premises were completely vandalised. Three explosions had been heard in the space of an hour in Bhangar.

TMC & Congress clash in Murshidabad

In Murshidabad's Beldaga subdivision, paramilitary forces were deployed after a clash broke out between TMC and Congress cadres. A massive ruckus was witnessed during TMC's victory celebrations. There are a total of 66 villages that comes under Beldaga where TMC has a stronghold. Most of the candidates from the ruling party won the panchayat polls after which clashes broke out between TMC and Congress cadres. The forces have asked people not to gather in large groups and instructed them to stay inside.

Notably, this is the same area from where the state police officials and bomb disposal squad discovered 35 crude bombs near a pond. The area was sealed since then and there's been a huge deployment of paramilitary forces.

Amid the violence, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose spoke about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and conveyed that further decisions will be taken at the appropriate time in an appropriate manner. He also sent a message to the political parties on counting day: "We need to work together for success. Our motive is to fight against the enemy. The first enemy is violence and the second enemy is corruption."

The panchayat elections were held on July 8 under tight security, with approximately 5.67 crore voters participating and deciding the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates vying for 73,887 seats in rural areas of West Bengal. According to the latest trends and results on the State Election Commission site, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in te state followed by BJP and then Congress.