'Bengal Police No Less Than TMC Goons': BJP's Fact-finding Panel Hits Out At Mamata Govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fact-finding committee, which was formed to probe the violence against party workers during the march to Nabanna, criticised the West Bengal police for working at the 'behest' of the state government.

Addressing a press conference on September 17, BJP leader Samir Oraon, who was among the five-panel members, stated that there was no difference between the working of 'TMC goons' and the state police.

"This is jungle raj. If the police and the goons act in the same manner, what is the difference between them? It is highly condemnable," said Oraon, referring to the violent clashes between BJP protesters and the state police on September 13.

BJP's Samir Oraon said that the party demands strict action against the culprits from the state government who unleashed brutal attacks on BJP workers in Bengal.

On September 13, BJP protesters who gathered in Kolkata for the mega 'Nabanna Abhiyan Rally' were subjected to a brutal crackdown by the state police as they tried to protest against the TMC government. In the visuals from the incident, cops were seen shelling tear gas, water cannons, and raining lathis at the BJP workers who protested against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led regime. Enormous stand-offs took place between police and protesters, which left many BJP workers seen injured.

BJP forms panel to probe Nabanna clashes

Following the incident, BJP national president JP Nadda constituted a five-member panel to probe the violence against the party workers during the Nabanna rally. The panel includes-- former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh and Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, former Information and Broadcasting Minister and Lok Sabha MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Lok Sabha member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi, Rajya Sabha MP Sameer Oraon and former parliamentarian Sunil Jakhar.

The panel visited the site of the incidents to gather information and also visited the BJP workers who were admitted to the hospital after suffering injuries in the Nabanna rally.

बंगाल में कार्यकर्ताओं की निर्ममता से पिटाई जैसी हिंसक घटना पर भाजपा राज्य सरकार से दोषियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग करती है।



राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आदरणीय श्री जे पी नड्डा जी ने इस घटना हेतु 5 सदस्यीय समिति का गठन किया है, अस्पताल जाकर जानकारी एकत्रित कर रिपोर्ट सौंपेगी@blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/JACAhJu0PP — Samir Oraon (@SameerOraon16) September 17, 2022

During Saturday's press conference, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar also came down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee government, saying that Bengal is no more ''Sonar Bangla'' under her regime. "The ruling party has snatched the beauty of the state. Black money is being recovered from the homes and mattresses of the TMC ministers. It is a shame," he said.

Image: PTI