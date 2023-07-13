Bengal Poll Violence: BJP Cries Foul Over Harassment By TMC; Claims Party Worker Missing

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, July 13 alleged that one of its party workers has been untraceable since the panchayat poll day. Multiple incidents of post-poll violence were witnessed across West Bengal. The BJP continued to cry foul alleging attacks on its workers and their families at the hands of TMC workers.

BJP cries foul over harassment by TMC in Panchayat polls

An alert has been issued by the Bengal BJP unit stating that one of its workers Prabhakar Bagdi is missing. As per the alert, Bagdi’s wife was a BJP candidate from Dakshinagram Gram Panchayat seat and re-polling was held at the particular booth following reports of ballot paper loot.

The notice added that Bagdi, the missing person’s spouse lost the elections by mere two votes and had called for a recount after which she along with the family members were threatened on multiple occasions. BJP's Bengal unit alleged that TMC workers were constantly threatening her asking to withdraw her recounting demand or face dire consequences. The incident has come to the fore from the Kusumi village of Dakshingram village panchayat, Mayureshwar 1 block in Birbhum.

Numerous BJP party workers have been attacked in Bengal during Panchayat polls. The political outfit claimed that bombs were hurled at the house of yet another party worker Ataul Rahaman in Sishudanga, Mangalore area. Rahaman’s daughter Nafisa was also manhandled and is admitted to Buluchandi Gramin Hospital in the vicinity. In a similar fashion, Sahmbu Pradhan a BJP worker living in South 24 Parganas was attacked as bombs were hurled at his residence. With such incidents of violence, the law and order situation in Bengal is continuing to deteriorate. Multiple BJP workers have complained of harassment at the hands of TMC workers.

The Calcutta High Court had also reprimanded the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and poll body stating that Bengal Election Commission did not fulfill its duty. The High Court also asserted that the state failed to control the violence around polls.

Notably, BJP's four-member fact-finding committee on Wednesday, July 12, arrived in the violence-affected areas to review the current situation. The committee headed by former Union Minister and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad along with the top leaders visited Hingalganj, North 24 Parganas where he met the affected families. The probe committee will submit a detailed report of the violence to BJP president JP Nadda.”