Bengal Polls: After Casting Vote, Abhishek Banerjee Slams Centre Over State's COVID Crisis

Shortly after casting his vote for phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the TMC leader and nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, lashed out at the Centre over the current COVID-19 situation across the country. While speaking to reporters, the TMC leader said that looking at the sad state of affairs in the country amid the pandemic is very 'sad and unfortunate'.

Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP over COVID-19

Abhishek Banerjee said, "Despite knowing that the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic could happen, all BJP leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre should have rolled up their sleeves and pulled up their socks. The Centre should have been prepared to face the situation."

Stating that various COVID-19 essential things including PPE kits, COVID-19 vaccine, thousands of metric tons of oxygen, COVID-19 drug Remdesivir, etc were sent by the GOI to different countries, Abhishek Banerjee said that the pandemic has exposed the crumbling healthcare system of the country. It has also shown that how the central government has ignored this situation, he added.

When asked to speak about the results of the Bengal polls, the TMC leader said that he is very confident that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will continue to stay in power. Remarking that most of the phases of the Bengal polls are over, he said, "My experience says CM Mamata is going to come back with a majority." Taking a jibe at the country's current situation due to Coronavirus, CM Mamata's nephew said that the Centre was busy campaigning elections in different states when more than 2,500 people are dying daily across the country.

COVID-19 situation in West Bengal

West Bengal has so far recorded over 7,28,061 positive cases, out of which, 6,35,802 have successfully recovered and 10,884 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 14,281 new cases, 7,584 fresh recoveries and 59 deaths have been reported. At present, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in West Bengal is 81,375.

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,69,60,172 positive cases, out of which, 1,40,85,110 have successfully recovered and 1,92,311 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,49,691 new cases, 2,17,113 fresh recoveries and 2,767 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases across the country is 12,9811.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)