Bengal Polls: Amid Mass Exodus, Three Bengal Celebrities & One BJP Leader Join TMC

Amid the mass exodus of the TMC leaders ahead of polls in West Bengal, many famous celebrities of the Bengal film industry have joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Thursday. Among those joining the Trinamool Congress are singer Aditi Munshi, actor and director Dheeraj Pandit, and actress Subhadra Mukherjee. BJP leader Usha Chowdhury also joined the TMC on Thursday.

Bengal celebs join TMC

Singer Aditi Munshi is the wife of Debraj Chakraborty, president of TMC Youth Congress of North 24 Paragnas. She joined the party in the presence of TMC MP Saugata Roy in Kolkata. Before them, cricketer Manoj Tiwari also joined TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, actors June Malia, Raj Chakraborty, Kanchan Malik, Sudeshna Roy, Sayoni Ghosh also joined the Trinamool Congress.

Also, several Bengali actors and celebrities have joined the BJP. Recently, actress Srabanti Chatterjee, Payal Sarkar, Yash Dasgupta, Hiren Chatterjee joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

BJP-TMC to lock horns in West Bengal assembly elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27- April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2. Bengal elections will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. However, the tables were turned when the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in the poll-bound state - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. In several rallies in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the saffron party will make the government in Bengal with more than 200 seats in the state. However, Amit Shah's counterpart in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

