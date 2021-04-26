Bengal Polls: BJP Accuses TMC Of Denying Central Schemes And Misappropriating Govt's Money

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has misappropriated around Rs 5,000 crore by denying benefits to farmers and the poor. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also claimed that the assets of a minister in the TMC government have increased exponentially since 2006.

"As far as information is available to us, around Rs 1,000 crore has been misappropriated on this account every year for the last five years, amounting to Rs 5,000 crore," Vijayvargiya said at a press conference.

BJP: 'TMC has misappropriated Centre's funds'

Stating that various goods from rice to tarpaulin sent by the Centre did not reach the beneficiaries in the state, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that there is no list of the number of farmers in West Bengal and only a minuscule percentage of them get MSP directly from the procurers, while the rest have to go through middlemen.

"Because no such list is forwarded to the Centre, the farmers cannot get monetary benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," he added. BJP national general secretary further said that an investigation will be launched into the "misappropriations" after the BJP wins the assembly elections and forms government in the state.

Meanwhile, denying the allegations, the state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Jyotpriyo Mallick said the state government "procures food grains from the farmers through cheque payment or by direct transfer of funds to their bank accounts". Mallick also said the CM Mamata Banerjee government is open to any investigation.

West Bengal polls

Polling is currently underway for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase. 6 rounds of the eight-phased assembly elections in the state have already taken place, with the last phase scheduled for Thursday. Votes will be counted on Sunday.

(Image: PTI, ANI)