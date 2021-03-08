Bengal Polls: BJP Claims Another Party Worker Attacked By TMC Goons In Nadia District

As the political battle in the poll-bound state of West Bengal intensifies, a 32-year-old BJP worker named Sanjay Das was shot in the Haringhata area of the state's Nadia district on Saturday midnight. During a patrol, the police personnel found the injured, near a tea stall at Kapileshwar Santoshpur and admitted him to a hospital, said the SP of Ranaghat Police District, VSR Ananthnag.

Ahead of Bengal polls, a BJP worker shot

Sanjay Das, who is a booth president of the BJP is currently admitted to ward number 10 of Harighata Municipality Hospital and the doctors have informed that the worker is now out of danger. Following this attack on the BJP worker, the party alleged that the goons were sheltered by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were behind the incident. However, the ruling party in the state has denied all the charges and claimed that it was the fallout of a clash among two groups of the saffron party.

Giving out further details of the incident, the SP said that when the police personnel on patrol stopped their vehicle near a tea stall beside National Highway 12 at around 2:30 am on Saturday, they found that some people were sitting on the ground at a short distance. On noticing the policemen, all except one person who was shot fled. Ananthnag said that the trouser of the person, later identified as Das, was soaked in blood and he was in an inebriated condition.

Das told the Police that one person in the group fired at him and the bullet hit him in the waist, the SP said. As of now, the BJP leader's father lodged a complaint with the police in the evening, naming several people as accused. The father said that his son told him that one person in the group fired at him following a heated argument over some political issue.

It should be noted here that cases of political violence are not rare in West Bengal. ever since the announcement of the upcoming state Assembly elections was made, there have been multiple cases of violence against BJP workers and leaders by the TMC.

West Bengal polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has kickstarted a fierce campaign as it aims to unseat the TMC government. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

