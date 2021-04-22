Bengal Polls: BJP MP Arjun Singh Shares Video Of CISF Jawans Being Gheraoed

Ahead of the voting in sixth phase of West Bengal Elections which is going on on Thursday, BJP MP Arjun Singh had shared a video of state police allegedly involved in an argument with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans. Arjun Singh's tweet accuses Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Barrackpore Amarnath of giving the Shitalkuchi violence a political turn while CISF jawans are seen gheraoed by miscreants.

Singh also wrote that Barrackpore DC Amarnath openly threatened CISF jawans.

"See how DC Amarnath of Barrackpore is speaking the language of @MamataOfficial and without any fact is calling the incident of Shitalkuchi a political situation. They also threatened CISF jawans posted at the residence Bhatpada MLA @PawanSinghMLA. @HMOIndia @ECISVEEP @CEOWestBengal," tweeted in Hindi, BJP MP, Arjun Singh.

According to the BJP MP, the incident took place on the night of April 20 (Tuesday) at the residence of BJP MLA Pawan Singh. The CISF jawans were posted there for duty. Arjun Singh in his tweet tagged several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arvind Menon, and Dilip Ghosh. The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar, was also mentioned in the tweet.

Sitalkuchi violence

During the fourth phase of polling on April 10, CISF in a statement said that the team on duty was attacked by a mob and in defense, the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel fired six rounds of fire. The crowd dispersed and then returned in an hour. Later the mob assaulted a home guard and Asha worker and allegedly beat the polling staff. The mob, later on, approached CISF jawans again and seven rounds of fire were shot resulting in four deaths and the injury of three others. The voting in poll both of no.126 was adjourned by the Election Commission.

A few days after the incident, the BJP released audio of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assuring to frame CISF personnel for the incident. The TMC chief also met with the families of the deceased. The Election Commission report on the matter stated that the jawans had to fire in self-defense.

West Bengal Elections underway

The sixth phase of polling is currently going on for 43 seats in the state. Voting will be held across 43 constituencies including parts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Uttar Dinajpur, and Purba Bardhaman. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are at its peak with 9,819 fresh cases recorded in last 24 hours.

