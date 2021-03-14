Bengal Polls: Congress Releases 2nd List Of Candidates; Scoffs At BJP For Fielding 4 MPs

After BJP, Congress on Sunday, released its second list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal polls. Listing 34 candidates in the fray for the third to eighth phase, Congress has fielded Keshab Chandra Ray from Sitai, Rabin Roy from Tufanganj, Humayun Reza from Suti, Firoza Begum from Raninagar, Abdul Mannan from Champdani. Previously, Congress had released 13 candidates for the first two poll phases. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

With BJP fielding 3 sitting Lok Sabha MPs and 1 Rajya Sabha MP, Congress leader Rashid Alvi reacted saying, "BJP has no candidates, that is why MPs are fighting elections. It is because of hunger for power. This is sad, democracy is weakened because of this. On one hand, you talk about one nation, one election and on the other hand, you are making your MPs fighting assembly elections. Who will believe you?" READ | Assam polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasts Congress, says 'Party has no value'

The ISF conundrum

Commenting on the Congress' alliance with ISF chief Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma vociferously opposed the alliance stating that Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists. Terming the endorsement of WB Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to the ISF tie-up as "shameful", Sharma asked him to issue a clarification. Reacting to Sharma's outburst, Chowdhury said, "I am the president of a state unit. I do not take any step unilaterally or out of my own free will without permission (of the high command)." Congress has not listed any of the 'G-23' leaders, who sought structural changes in Congress, in its star campaigners' list for its state polls. The group recently held a 3-day tour in Jammu where they asserted 'Congress has weakened in the past decade'.

Left-Congress-ISF alliance

The Congress-Left-ISF completed its seat-sharing pact, with Congress grabbing 92 seats, Left 165 seats and ISF 37 seats. Inspite of ISF eyeing the high-stakes Nandigram seat which will see Mamata Banerjee taken on former aide Suvendu Adhikari, the Left Front will contest from that seat. Siddiqui, who has also held talks with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has stated that he will not field candidates where AIMIM is contesting. While Congress has allied with the Left in its bid to end Mamata Banerjee's 10-year term and fight an emerging BJP in Bengal, Congress is the prime opponent against the Left government in Kerala.