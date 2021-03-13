Bengal Polls: Former CPI(M) Leader Sankar Ghosh Joins BJP Ahead Of Election

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) youth leader Sankar Ghosh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in Siliguri in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista were present at the function where a BJP flag was handed over to Ghosh.

Ghosh had earlier resigned from the left-party, revolting against CPI(M)'s alleged lack of democracy and he was in-return expelled from CPI(M) for alleged anti-party activities on the same day.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.