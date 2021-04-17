Bengal Polls: GNLF President Mann Ghising Says 'Game Over' As People Of Hills Want Change

Amid the fifth phase of West Bengal polls, the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) president Mann Ghising said on Saturday that the people of the Hills want to change the state government and the situation looks like 'khela shesh' (game over). 13 constituencies of North Bengal have gone to polls on April 17.

Ghising was quoted by ANI saying, "It looks like 'khela shesh' so far. We are keeping a watch. As far as the Hills and our problems are concerned, we want that this government to be changed. We want the BJP government. We want justice."

North Bengal has seen a lot of socio-political disturbance like the Gorkhaland movement. A separate state of 'Gorkhaland' has been a constant demand of Nepali-speaking Gorkhas since 1907 on the grounds that they are culturally and ethnically different from West Bengal. However, the BJP has promised a political solution to the Gorkha issue. and an increase in daily wages for tea workers to Rs 350.

On April 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the saffron party will provide Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to 11 castes of the Gorkha community. HM Shah made the promise and stated that the BJP will fulfil it if the party comes to power in West Bengal. Further, he also mentioned that the BJP will 'protect the honour of Gorkhas and Nepalis'.

West Bengal Assembly Election

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent, and the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.90 percent. Apart from the fifth phase which is underway, West Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.