Bengal Polls: Nadda Responds To Mamata's Audiotape Threatening To Hold 'rally With Bodies'

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) J P Nadda described the alleged audio clip of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as "VULTURE CULTURE". On Friday, BJP released an audio clip of a phone conversation that is said to be between Mamata Banerjee and party candidate Partha Pratim Ray. In the video, Mamata Banerjee is heard saying she will conduct rally with bodies of Sitalkuchi victims. During phase 4 voting in the state, violence had erupted in Cooch Behar district where five people had lost their lives.

BJP chief J P Nadda also asked TMC to be ashamed of themselves.

"TMC signifies VULTURE CULTURE- of feasting on death for petty political gains. TMC should be ashamed of themselves," tweeted J P Nadda".

In the phone conversation, CM Mamata Banerjee can be heard asking her party candidate Partha to keep calm as of now and concentrate on voting. She goes on stating not hand over bodies to the families and focus on voting. While asking him to not take actions she asks =him to wait for commands from lawyers.

She ensures Prtha that she will frame the security forces and not worry.

"Partha, keep calm and give a vote, we will see about this later. I will arrange everything and frame CRPF personnel. Tell family members not to take dead bodies, there will be rallies with the bodies," Mamata Banerjee can be heard saying.

"Who were the boys?" She asked Partha while he replied that they were TMC's party workers. While Partha during the whole conversation can be heard agreeing to whatever the CM says. She further directs Partha to tell everyone that this has been done so that people cannot vote.

Apart from J P Nadda, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also tweeted on the matter alleging Mamata Banerjee of instigating riots. However, the TMC has described the audio clip as "bogus". The clip was released ahead of the fifth phase of polling in the state.

Sitalkuchi violence

During the fourth phase of voting, four people were killed during the CRPF firing. Later, the EC report said that CRPF had fired in self-defence as the mob tried to snatch their weapons. Another person was killed in a separate shooting incident in a different voting booth on the same day.