Bengal Polls: TMC Muscle Man Heckles BJP Polling Agent; Threatens Him Over Casting Vote

As polling for the fifth phase of assembly elections went underway in West Bengal, clashes between leaders of the ruling TMC and competitor BJP have erupted again. In one such incident reports from the Haroa constituency in the North 24 Parganas district, a BJP polling agent was threatened by TMC’s muscle man.

Visuals from a polling station in Haroa show the BJP polling agent being heckled by a TMC worker as he goes to cast his vote. The muscle man is seen grabbing the BJP leader’s shirt and threatening him against voting for the saffron party. The TMC worker asked the BJP agent where he was going and demanded to know why he 'took money' from the Trinamool government during Cyclone Amphan. The conversation between the two leaders in Bengali is as given below:

TMC : Where are you going? and what for?

: Where are you going? and what for? BJP : Leave my shirt first. I am going to vote.

: Leave my shirt first. I am going to vote. TMC : Are you going to vote or submit documents as a polling agent?

: Are you going to vote or submit documents as a polling agent? BJP : Leave my shirt first.

: Leave my shirt first. TMC : No, I won’t. What will you do?

: No, I won’t. What will you do? TMC: You took money from the Trinamool party during the Amphan cyclone and you vote for the BJP? (Pushes the BJP agent) Why did you take money during Amphan then?

West Bengal polls

With the high-octane poll battle for the West Bengal polls heating up, the polling for the fifth phase began on Saturday at 7 am. Over one crore voters will decide the political fate of 342 candidates, as 45 assembly constituencies go to polls in the fifth phase amid the second COVID-19 wave.

The constituencies are spread across 6 districts- Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman. In this phase, BJP and TMC are fielding candidates in all the seats. From the Sanjukta Morcha, CPI(M), Congress and ISF are fielding candidates in 19, 7 and three seats each. Voting for West Bengal Assembly is being held in 8 phases and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.