Bengal Post-poll Violence: BJP Stages Walk Out On First Day Of Budget Session

The first day of the budget session of the West Bengal legislature kickstarted with a high-voltage drama on Friday with the main opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party staging a walkout as a sign of protest. The Governor of the State, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was addressing the legislature, with a focus on the violence that engulfed the State after the announcement of the election results when the Members of Legislature led by Suvendu Adhikari staged a walk.

Talking to the media thereafter, the BJP MLA from Nandigram confirmed, "Incidents of post-poll violence in Bengal have been barbaric; BJP workers have been murdered. More than 300 women were molested; a few were raped. This isn't mentioned in the Governor's address; BJP workers have protested at Vidhan Sabha."

Pointing out that the investigation will not reach a logical conclusion under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, he demanded an FIR outside West Bengal and the continuation of the investigation based on that FIR. In a bid to reason out his demand, he added that the interim investigation proved that the affidavit submitted by the State government with regards to the violence was false.

Calcutta HC dismisses State's plea; directs NHRC to set up a committee

Suvendu Adhikari, however, hailed the order of the Calcutta High Court dated June 21, by which it had dismissed the West Bengal government's plea to recall or stay the order over the post-poll violence in the State and instead asked the NHRC chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence and submit a comprehensive report to the HC on the situation.

Complying with the order of the court, the very same day, NHRC chairperson Mishra formed a seven-member committee that includes National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairperson Atif Rasheed, National Commission for Women member Rajulben L Desai, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission Registrar Pradip Kumar Panja, and is headed by NHRC member Rajeev Jain.

The committee is presently touring different parts of West Bengal and inquiring into the veracity of complaints and allegations that have come forth so far.