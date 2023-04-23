Bengal Rape Horror: BJP Says Post-mortem Report Concocted; Slams TMC Govt's 'lawlessness'

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari hit out at the Trinamool Congress-led govt over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in the state and said that the “postmortem report is concocted.” Notably, the post-mortem report suggested that the minor was not raped or gangraped.

Adhikari while speaking to the Republic slammed the government over “lawlessness” and held the police responsible for the crime.

'BJP MLAs not allowed to meet victim’s kin'

The Bengal Leader of the Opposition in his recent tweets remarked that the BJP MLAs were “not allowed to meet the family members of the victim.”

“Another rape & murder of a minor Girl in WB. The dead body of a Class X student, belonging to the Rajbongshi Community, from Kaliaganj; Uttar Dinajpur was found in such condition. Days after Tribal ladies were punished with the atonement ritual, this happens to a Rajbongshi girl,” he said in a Twitter post.

Sukanta Majumdar accuses police of ‘changing case’

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar criticised the state police over the rape and murder of a minor in West Bengal's Kaliaganj and said they've termed it as a case of suicide.

"Police have changed the case, they are not listening to the villagers," Majumdar said. "We want a CBI investigation...and we...demand justice for the victim," Sukanta told Republic of the police insensitivity in North Dinajpur, West Bengal.

Prime accused arrested

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, April 22 in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl.

Notably, the 17-year-old girl, whose body was reportedly found in a canal in Kaliachak police station area on Friday, knew the man, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Sana Akhtar.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Clashes erupt in Uttar Dinajpur over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl. Police and security personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/GeGEaVMxP2 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed

The West Bengal Police deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel to bring the situation under control. They further added that a few protestors were also detained.

It is pertinent to note that three persons were injured during the police action and admitted to the Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

BJP’s Majumdar who later visited the victim’s village with other party leaders, demanded a CBI investigation into the incident.

"We think the real truth will be revealed only if a CBI inquiry is conducted in this case," he told reporters.

National Commission for Women takes cognizance of matter

The National Commission for Women (NCW) too sent its team to the area, and demanded a report from the state police within three days.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post wherein a video has been shared alleging that a minor girl was raped and murdered,” tweeted NCW.