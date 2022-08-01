Last Updated:

Bengal SSC Scam: BJP MPs Protest Outside Parliament; Demand Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

BJP MPs from West Bengal were seen staging a protest outside the Parliament in Delhi on Monday demanding CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the SSC scam.

Stepping up the party's agitation against the TMC-led West Bengal government following the arrest of former minister Partha Chatterjee in the alleged SSC scam case, several Bengal BJP MPs were seen staging a protest outside the Parliament in Delhi on Monday. Chatterjee was relieved of his position in the party and the state Cabinet by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after the Enforcement Directorate arrested the TMC leader in relation to a corruption probe.       

On Monday, August 1, BJP MPs from West Bengal were seen holding placards in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament and raising 'Jail Bharo' slogans against the West Bengal CM. Speaking to Republic BJP MP from Jalpaiguri, Jayanta Kumar Roy, said that they are demanding Banerjee's resignation from the chief minister's office.

"In Mamata Banerjee's government, Partha Chatterjee was a minister. A lot of money, close to Rs 50 crore, was recovered from his (Chatterjee's) aide Arpita Mukherjee's residence. Where did this money come from?" Roy questioned.

Accusing Banerjee's Trinamool Congress of being corrupt and the Bengal Chief Minister of being complicit, Roy added, "There is a political party that steals from the poor. How could she (Mamata) not know that a minister in her Cabinet was stealing for so long? We demand her immediate resignation. She has failed as a chief minister." 

Notably, BJP leaders and workers have been staging protests across West Bengal as well as in Delhi ever since the now sacked TMC minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the SSC scam in the state. After conducting raids at his close aide's residence in Kolkata, Chatterjee was arrested by the ED last week.

BJP stages massive protest in Kolkata

Earlier on Sunday, scores of BJP members gathered on the streets to stage a protest rally in south Kolkata's Hazra area which is near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. During this while, BJP's Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar was also detained by police but was released later. 

Hitting out at the TMC government, Sukanta Majumdar, while speaking to ANI, said that the ruling party is not an "ideological" party. "Many scams are happening in the state and we demand the CM's resignation", he added. 

On the other hand, state BJP spokesperson, Samik Bhattacharya said that protests against the 'corrupt' TMC government have started to become a movement in the state. He also claimed that the state government is scared of BJP. 

