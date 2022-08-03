Bengal SSC Scam: ED Carries Out Raids At Arpita Mukherjee's Birbhum Residence

Fresh raids were carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Arpita Mukherjee's residence on Wednesday in connection with the Bengal SSC scam. The raids were carried out at Mukherjee's Birbhum House, following the massive recoveries from her other residences.

Interestingly, Republic Bangla has learned that the house is named 'Arpa', suspected to be derived from the names of Arpita Mukherjee and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. The duo is said to have spent a long time in this place and used this house for vacations.

On Tuesday, July 2, fresh raids were also carried out at a store in Baranagar, which is allegedly owned by her. Both Mukherjee and Chatterjee will be produced before the Bankshall Court in Kolkata today after their medical. The ED is likely to seek their further remand.

Sensational recoveries from Arpita Mukherjee's residence

So far, the ED has recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crores from the residence of ex-Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during overnight raids in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas. This comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized from her flat in south Kolkata. Apart from cash, gold bars weighing 3 kg, gold jewellery, silver coins, and property deeds were also seized from the actor-model's homes.

A black diary was recovered from her residence which contained information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list of the SSC recruitment exam, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Mukherjee has asserted that the money seized by the Enforcement Directorate from her properties does not belong to her. Amidst the sensational recoveries, three of her luxury cars went missing, suspected to have been driven off with proceeds of crime, including black money.

Kolkata, West Bengal | Arrested accused in SSC recruitment scam, Arpita Mukherjee says, "the money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence".



Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. The Bengal minister was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Monday extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.