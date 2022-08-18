Bengal SSC Scam: Ex-TMC Min Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Sent To Judicial Custody Till Aug 31

A sessions court in Kolkata on Thursday sent former West Bengal Minister and sacked Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee and his close associate, Arpita Mukherjee, to judicial custody till August 31 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ordered judicial custody for both.

Partha Chatterjee, a former TMC minister who is now suspended by the party, was arrested on July 23 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission. His aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose flats about Rs 50 crore in cash besides gold and silver were seized, was also arrested on the same day.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha and former SSC chairman Ashok Saha in connection with the recruitment scam.

TMC won't stay for six months: LoP Suvendy Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, on Thursday, said that the ruling Trinamool Congress government won't last even for the next six months in the state.

His remarks came after the ruling party put up posters claiming that a "new and reformed TMC" will come in the next six months. The new posters bore the pictures of Abhishek Banerjee but did not include Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are doing their job. This party (TMC) will not last for even six months, December is their deadline," LoP Suvendu Adhikari said in Purba Medinipur.

Notably, as the ED continues its probe on the Bengal SSC recruitment scam, another top TMC leader, Anubrata Mondal, has been arrested on allegations of facilitating cross-border cattle smuggling.

A close associate of Chief Minister Banerjee, Mondal was recently sent to CBI custody till August 20. The CBI on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border, in which the name of Mondal popped up.