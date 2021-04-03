Bengal Syndicate Tapes: Coal Scam Accused Anup Majhi's Aide Exposes Syndicate In TMC Rule

In a massive development, Republic TV on Saturday, has accessed tapes of alleged conversations between an unknown individual and coal scam accused Anup Majhi's right-hand man Ganesh Bagaria, exposing the 'syndicate culture' in Bengal govt. While the tapes have not been verified, Bagaria is heard allegedly describing the syndicate which runs the coal smuggling business since 2012. Currently, Bengal polls are underway where an emerging BJP is trying to oust the 10-year Trinamool rule.

When asked to describe the 'Syndicate', Bagaria is heard saying, "Let's take Rajarghat, New town area. If there is any construction to be done, anyone wants sand, stone, bricks and others, they have to go through syndicate only." Describing the 'cut money' he says, "If something is worth Rs 100, they (syndicate) will charge Rs 120 and give inferior quality. This is how syndicate earns and they have an understanding with their political bosses." READ | WB illegal coal mining case: SC says private firm director be not arrest till Apr 6

When asked how funds were transferred to political bosses, he says, "I don't remember this. Those kinds of stories don't come out that easily. It is part of the core group," adding "Everything used to happen through Vinay (Mishra) from the beginning. This has been happening 1.5 years after the TMC govt came into power around 2012-13."

Talking about an instance where 'Vinay' coerced film producers, Bagaria is heard saying, "The Excise commissioner once questioned our man 'Vinay' only. He went and sat beside the Commissioner and called all the producers. After giving them drinks, he told them they have to pay this much per bottle. When some producers said that they can't pay, he said that their businesses will be shut from the next day." READ | CBI questions key coal scam-accused Anup Majhi for nearly 8 hrs, asked to appear again

CBI probes Anup Majhi

On March 30, Anup Majhi alias Lala, the main accused in the multi-crore rupees coal smuggling scam in West Bengal was questioned by CBI officials. Majhi who had been 'absconding' until now is the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore-rupee coal scam due to illegal mining operations at the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal's Asansol. CBI had raided several of Majhi's premises in Kolkata and in Asansol and Ranigunj. Agencies suspect that Majhi used to launder his criminal proceedings through the Hawala route and reportedly provided money and muscle power to politicians during elections.The case is being jointly probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). CBI has already questioned Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with the case.