Bengal To Get ‘unimaginable Investment’ If BJP Comes To Power, Claims Mithun

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Saturday claimed that there will be ‘unimaginable investment’ in West Bengal if the BJP comes to power in the state.

All major parties should join hands to defeat the Trinamool Congress, said Chakraborty who joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in the state last year.

"An unimaginable investment will come to West Bengal once the BJP is elected to power. You can't believe how much development will take place. Wait for those days," he told reporters at Bishpur town in Bankura district.

The investment scenario in West Bengal is dismal now and youths are migrating, claimed the filmstar who was inducted into the state BJP’s core committee during a reshuffle last month.

"The swelling public anger against the inefficient TMC will end its rule and the BJP will come to power," said Chakraborty who was in Bishnupur in the run-up to the panchayat polls due next year.

The 72-year-old actor has been campaigning for panchayat polls in the state since November 23.

Bishnupur MP and BJP leader Saumitra Khan was present at the function.

In a jibe at the filmstar, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told PTI that Chakraborty is undoubtedly a good actor but his words as a politician do not make much sense.

"Mithun-da might have forgotten that the TMC got a huge mandate from the people of West Bengal only a year back. He is here to campaign for panchayat polls but apparently, all the elections are similar to him," Ghosh, a TMC state general secretary, said.

He also wondered if Chakraborty considers ponzi firms as investors.

Ghosh also claimed that the actor joined the BJP for personal gains.

