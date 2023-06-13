Bengal Turns Bloody Ahead Of Panchayat Polls As Bombs Get Hurled, Stones Pelted

Why you're reading this story: Trinamool Congress and Indian Secular Front workers clashed at Bhangar in West Bengal on Tuesday in a fresh round of violence ahead of the panchayat elections in the state. Several reports of violence have come in since filing of nominations began in the state on June 9. A Congress worker was shot dead on the same day and a BJP MLA was allegedly attacked by TMC workers. In a bid to curb the outpouring violence, the Calcutta High Court has ordered deployment of central forces during the polls. The panchayat polls in West Bengal will be held on July 8.

What happened in Bhangar?

Workers of the TMC and ISF, a political party that came into existence ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, hurled bombs and pelted stones at one another and torched vehicles near Bijaygunj Bazar in Bhangar, within one kilometre of the block development office. Several people were injured. Both TMC and ISF have blamed on another for the violence. ISF worker Nawad Siddique told Republic that TMC workers were trying to stop opposition leaders from filing their nominations. "They have tried to stop our party cadre, those who were going to the BDO office, to file their nomination for the panchayat polls," he said.

The ISF leader claimed that the West Bengal police is not taking any action against TMC workers. He claimed that the cops were being partial and were only taking action against opposition workers. "Since morning, when the bombing and firing was going on, they did not take any action. But later, when our members entered, then they were arrested (sic)."

The TMC, on the other hand, has maintained that the scale of violence is miniscule compared to other years. "So far only one person has died....only a few cases of clashes have taken place...It is not large-scale violence," said veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy.

'Watching in horror'

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, said BDO offices are not same for people to file their nominations. The people of West Bengal are watching in horror, the BJP leader said adding that several leaders of the party, including Priyanka Tibrewal and Sajal Ghosh, were attacked when they were accompanying candidates to file nominations on Tuesday. Tibrewal and Ghosh were injured, Adhikari said.

Adhikari alleged that the police have given a free hand to goons of the Trinamool Congress, who were hurling bombs and firing bullets near nomination centres. "This is how the state election commission wants to conduct the election process. They want to appease their political masters at any cost; even at the cost of bloodbath, deaths of political workers, candidates, supporters and voters."

The BDO Offices are not safe for Opposition Candidates who are going there for filing Nominations.



The people of WB are watching in horror, how the Opposition candidates are being forcefully prevented by the TMC goons from filing nomination papers.



Central forces to stand guard

Amid raging violence, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the deployment of central forces for West Bengal panchayat elections. A division bench presided over by Chief Justice S Sivagnanam directed the state election commission to request central forces to work in tandem with the West Bengal police force for the rural polls. The high court also made it clear that the prayer to extend the time for filing of nominations, the last date of which is June 15, cannot be considered.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said the discretion to extend the time lies entirely with the SEC, and that it is competent to take a decision on the matter. The SEC had, on Monday, told the HC that it can extend the deadline of filing nominations for panchayat polls by a day to June 16.