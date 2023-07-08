Bengal Turns Into A Warzone On Polling Day; Republic's Ground Reports Uncover Horror

On the day when panchayat elections are being held in West Bengal, what mirrors the state is the ugly truth of violence, arson and mayhem. Angry voters, political killing and several injuries are what took center stage in the state today.

Armed with sticks and weapons, opposing groups charged at each other resulting in petrifying scenes in Murshidabad. Republic Bangla reporter Pinky, who was reporting from the ground, described how Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress cadres came charging at each other after which a TMC worker was allegedly injured. Both parties then pinned the blame on the other for inciting violence.

Bombs stockpiled and hurled

Malda, which is considered the Congress party's stronghold because it is a minority-dominated district was most affected as at least 20 people were killed. As many as 18 deaths have been reported across the state since 7 am when the voting began. Ballot boxes were looted, and a relative of a TMC leader was killed after heavy bombing. Reporter Oindrila shared how bombs were stockpiled and recovered from the Chachaul area of Malda. Republic reporters on the ground also noticed that most of these attacks were orchestrated.

Ballot boxes dismantled, set ablaze

In many places, ballot boxes that secured the fate of the candidates were looted, burnt and vandalised. Reporter Bhaskar who is in Dinhata shares how he saw a bizarre scene of a man running away with a ballot box in order to cause hindrance to the electoral process and when we tried to chase the booth capturer, Republic's reporter had to run for safety as people came charging with sticks. Bhaskar shares how ballot boxes were desecrated and the polling officials fled for their life in Cooch Behar. Ruckus ensued inside the polling booth as well where the electoral officer was allegedly attacked by TMC workers.

Not just in Cooch Behar, ballot boxes and the polling booth saw a similar fate in Dhupgiri, Dinhata, Barasat, Gharbeta, and Arambagh. In booth numbers 44 and 45 of Kholakhali, Nurpur Panchayat ballots were looted in broad daylight.

'We can be killed any moment'

In Hooghly, an independent candidate's daughter was shot in the forehead in Hooghly. The 20-year-old Chandana Singh was shifted to hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her father who was fighting independently in the elections described how armed goons barged into his house and attacked his family members with guns. In several places, voters were threatened with death. One voter said "Since the past many days the sound of the hurling of bombs has become very prominent. If we come out and vote, we could be killed, if we don't vote, the consequences are similar. Our lives are in danger, we can be killed any moment."

July 8, 2023 will be marked as one of the black days in the history of West Bengal. Several lives have been lost and many are still fighting death as the electoral process is being tampered with.