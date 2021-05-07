Bengal Violence: BJP To Begin Its Opposition Term By Boycotting Speaker's Election, House

As West Bengal saw political killings, vandalism and rioting after the election results, the BJP which is now the opposition in the state has begun its tenure by boycotting the election for the Speaker in the West Bengal assembly. West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Friday said his party MLAs will boycott the election for the Speaker. Dilip Ghosh also said BJP lawmakers will not attend the House till the post-poll violence in the state is not brought under control.

The BJP also held nationwide protests against the political violence and killings allegedly caused by the TMC cadre after the election results declared the incumbent party as the winner in the Assembly polls.

Unending political violence in West Bengal

Violence broke out in parts of West Bengal last Sunday evening even as trends and results poured in from the assembly election. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set ablaze. Both the BJP and the Left have confirmed reports of attacks on their party cadre. The saffron party has also alleged that the miscreants were torching the houses and damaging the properties of BJP leaders who had contested the polls.

Hundreds of the BJP supporters and workers have fled the state and have taken refuge in Assam. There have been reports of women being targeted as well. However, on the other hand, the TMC has called that the visuals of violence as outdated and fake, while adding that its own cadre is the one being attacked.

According to BJP President JP Nadda, at least 14 BJP workers have lost their lives and nearly one lakh people fled their homes in post-poll violence in West Bengal. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also attacked. A BJP office in Siuri was ransacked and the local leader’s tractor was set ablaze, while in Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire. BJP candidate Mihir Goswami's car was damaged as he won against senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh in the Natabari constituency.

Latest in the series of violence, Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy was attacked when he visited the state to take stock of the situation. Although he barely managed to escape the violent attack, his driver sustained injuries. He had to cut short his trip after the attack.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a four-member team to make a detailed report on the violence as well as meet the victims of the alleged brutality. The MHA team met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday to check what steps were taken by the state and what efforts were taken by Bengal's security forces to ensure peace. All the details are to be submitted to the Home Ministry which will later take action against the ongoing assault in the state.