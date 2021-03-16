'Bengal Will Give Befitting Reply To Those Who Oppose Lord Ram': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed a massive rally in West Bengal's Medinipur where he issued a warning to the TMC saying that the citizens will give a 'befitting reply' to those who try to try to separate them from Lord Ram.

Slamming the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reaction to chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', he said, "Lord Ram is an idol of crores of people, why do raising his slogans saying Jai Shri Ram upset the TMC so much? Anyone who opposes Ram will only be given a befitting reply by the people of Bengal. Everywhere I went in Bengal, I only heard -Jai Shri Ram from the mouths of the people here. Ram is in our every breath, no one can separate us from him. If anyone tries to do so, the people will give a befitting reply." READ | UP CM Yogi claims SP link to Hathras murder & molestation accused; Akhilesh's party denies

Bengal has chosen 'Parviartan': Yogi Adityanath

Slamming the TMC for dragging back Bengal, Yogi Adityanath asserted that the state had decided on 'Parviartan' (change) and no force could stop it. "I have been seeing the massive support being given to the BJP, it has decided on Parivartan (change) and no one can stop it. Bengal's TMC government has cheated the people, no development, no roads, no water, electricity, or even Centre's schemes was implemented here. This government has no interest in development. It has only cheated the youth of Bengal. It has only dragged back the state. TMC has only given a bad name to Bengal through corruption and anarchy,"said the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, sharing his respect for the land of West Bengal, the UP CM spoke about how India's national anthem and national song all came from Bengal-born writers and composers. "Bengal has given India an eternal song- Vande Mataram. After Independence, this song became the national song of the nation. Till today it inspires people towards a new direction. Guru Rabindranath Tagore gave us our National Antem. That is why I feel bow down to the cultural, and patriotic land of Bengal," he said.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.