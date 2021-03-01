Bengali Actor Srabanti Chatterjee Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2021

Popular Bengali film actor Srabanti Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. BJP State President Dilip Ghosh, in the presence of National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and other BJP leaders, welcomed Chatterjee to the party and said, "We welcome Srabanti Chatterjee to our party, People from different walks of life joined the BJP today."

The BJP Bengal's official Twitter handle shared glimpses from the event to inform the people of the good news.

Political parties eye big names

BJP is not the only party inducting stars to the party; recently in a rally, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, after the mass exodus witnessed in the last few months, welcomed new members to the party. Actors Saayoni Ghosh, June Malia, Sudeshna Roy, Manali De, and director Raj Chakraborty were some of the celebrities who entered politics with TMC.

35-year-old batsman Manoj Tiwari also joined Mamata's camp, and ahead of his political debut, Tiwary had tweeted a link to his political profile on Instagram, stating that “a new journey” will begin today. His Instagram bio reads as ‘Politician, AITMC'.

A new journey begins from today. Need all your love & support. From now onwards this will be my political profile on Instagram.https://t.co/uZ9idMW7lD — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 24, 2021

West Bengal Polls

This year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Assembly elections for West Bengal will be held in eight phases across 1,01,916 polling stations from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Twenty Assembly constituencies in five districts of the State will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. Thirty Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase of April 1. Later in the third phase, 31 constituencies in three districts will go to the polls on April 6. Forty four constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10. In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. While 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22, other 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29.

The political temperature in West Bengal, ahead of elections is pretty high. While the BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, theTMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits.

