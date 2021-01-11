'Bengalis Will Take Up Arms Against Outsiders': TMC's Sukhendu Roy Warns BJP In Bengal

In yet another controversial statement in poll-bound West Bengal, Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Shekhar Roy has said that Bengalis will take up arms to fight the outsiders if peace of the state is destroyed. Stating that all the union ministers and BJP leaders campaigning in Bengal are 'outsiders', TMC neta Roy in a warning said that the ruling party is now overlooking them but will teach them a lesson if necessary. BJP has slammed the leader over his statement and election in-chrage of the party, Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that BJP is only aiming to bring development to West Bengal.

Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, "Before polls, outsiders will come to West Bengal, now more outsiders will come, who is famous for saying 'Thok do', one more union minister known for saying 'goli maaro' will also come, they will come with weapons, we are overlooking them right now and appealing to people of Bengal that do not listen to outsiders. But if anyone will try to harm peace in Bengal, then we will do everything to prevent it. Remember, Majiboor told everyone in Bangladesh to take up arms against Razakars, similarly, I am also appealing to Bengalis if peaceful Bengal is disturbed then we will take up weapons. And when Bengalis take up arms, whole India shakes."

West Bengal assembly elections 2021

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls with both sides clashing wit each other. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

