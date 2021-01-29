Bengal's Farmers Denied Rs 10,000 Crore Benefit Of PM-KISAN: Governor Asks CM Mamata Why?

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday has taken a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not giving the benefit of PM-KISAN to the farmers of the state, which has allegedly led to a loss of ten thousand crore in total for the farmers of Bengal.

Why only farmers @MamataOfficial alone are denied benefit of PM-KISAN while all in the country are getting this benefit.



Each of 70 lac farmers has lost Rs 14,000/-



Total deprivation in the State is TEN THOUSAND CRORES.



This is neither good governance nor prudent economics. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 29, 2021

He also alleged that 70 lac farmers each have lost ₹14 thousand in the state. He reminded the Chief Minister that adherence to the Constitution of this country is inescapable and that it's not good governance or prudent economics either. The WB Governor further announced that he would address the Legislative Assembly and discuss why Bengal alone does not provide PM-KISAN benefits to its farmers.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has also made a scathing attack on CM Banerjee for her being against the farm laws. He said, "Mamata Banerjee had earlier sent a notice against demonetization and CAA but both got implemented, so now Mamata cannot do anything. She herself has no knowledge but demands PM's resignation, it's ridiculous."

Bengal Assembly Passes Resolution Against Farm Laws

On Thursday, the West Bengal assembly passed a resolution against the farm laws. Speaking about this decision of the Bengal assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws are against farmers. West Bengal BJP MLAs opposed the decision by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans while staging a walkout. This came after the Trinamool Congress said that it will move a censure motion in the West Bengal assembly. Mamata Banerjee had said that Jai Shri Ram slogans at an official programme to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was an insult to the freedom fighter as well as the chief minister. A censure motion is moved in a Legislative House to express strong disapproval of certain policies or acts. However, Congress and CPI(M) have said that they won't support the censure motion. Mamata Banerjee had refused to speak at an event to honor Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary after she was irked by 'Jai Shri Ram' chants being directed her way at Victoria Memorial.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) joined other opposition parties in boycotting the President's address on the ongoing farmers' protest on Friday. Bengal CM in an assembly session said that BJP should be ashamed of themselves and they should first answer farmers' questions and then tackle WB.

