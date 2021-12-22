The row over Karnataka anti-conversion Bill escalated further on Tuesday after it was tabled in the Legislative Assembly, triggering a sharp response from the Opposition. Congress opposed the bill tabled by the BJP Government and staged a walkout from the Assembly. Moreover, state Congress President DK Shivakumar tore the copy of the Bill inside the House to lodge his protest.

The bill was also unwelcomed by Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado, who accused the state government of supporting vigilantism by introducing the 'draconian' law. He also said that the Bill questions the good services being rendered by them.

"With this Bill, they (government) are hurting us a lot. They are questioning our trust, questioning our good services which we are doing. Ever since this Bill has been announced the level of attacks has also increased," the archbishop told ANI.

He claimed that ever since this Bill has been announced, the level of attacks has also increased. and vigilant groups are taking the law into their hands. Archbishop Peter said the bill would give them a license to go about doing this and even the government will not be able to control them.

"Not only Christians but other groups also will be deprived of their fundamental rights. We will have to discuss among ourselves the action that we will have to take. If legal redressal is possible, we will consider that in order to confront the draconic law that is being passed for us," he said when asked about the action they would to take if the bill is passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Karnataka anti-conversion bill gets no support from Opposition

The Karnataka Assembly Speaker has allowed the government to introduce the anti-conversion Bill as per the procedure, and it will be taken up for discussion on December 22. Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) HD Kumaraswamy had already cleared that his party won't support the anti-conversion Bill in the Karnataka Assembly.

Belagavi Bishop Derek Fernandes had also slammed the Karnataka government's proposed bill, calling it a 'hate campaign against Christians.'

On December 14, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had alleged that the anti-conversion law was being implemented to target a particular religion. However, State Home Minister has repeatedly assured that there is no need for anybody to live in fear due to the Bill.

What is the anti-conversion bill?

The Karnataka anti-conversion bill will protect the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or by any fraudulent means. It proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years for forced religious conversion.

Earlier in April this year, the Gujarat Assembly had passed the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' with a majority, to bring more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage. Gujarat had become the third state after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to implement a law against forced religious conversions.

(With inputs from agency)