Bengaluru Bed Scam: Karnataka HC Junks Plea Seeking Action Against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

In a relief to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Karnataka High Court on Saturday, dismisses plea by Congress leader YB Srivatsa against the BJP MP over his allegations on Bengaluru bed scam. The court stated that plea was politically motivated and was not filed in pubic interest. The Congress which had initially lauded Surya for exposing the BJP-ruled Bengaluru municipality for a COVID scam, later slammed him for giving it a communal twist, pulling up 17 Muslim officers.

HC orders probe into Benguluru bed scam

On Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to investigate the case with a senior IPS officer will monitor the investigation. The High Court also stated that the police investigating team must include a police officer form the cyber wing too. The Bengaluru Police have arrested three people - Sudhir and Venkoba Rao and Anthony - a marketing executive from Sapthagiri Hospital in connection with the scam.

What is the Bengaluru bed scam?

The scam came into focus after South Bengaluru MP and BJP youth leader Tejasvi Surya alleged irregularities in the allotment of beds to COVID patients in the city and accused the BBMP war room officials of running a racket to falsely book beds for money. According to Tejasvi Surya, BBMP war room officials had falsely booked beds, that were made for COVID-19 patients in exchange for money. The parliamentarian has alleged a scam of over 4065 beds in Bengaluru

The bed allotment scam case was transferred to Central Crime Branch (CCB) for investigation after Surya and MLAs Sathish Reddy and Uday Garudachar confronted the BBMP war-room officials on the racket. The accusation includes giving beds to asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with a charge of Rs 40,000. The BJP Yuva Morcha president claimed that certain BBMP officials, Aarogya Mitra hospitals, and private agents were creating an artificial shortage by illegal activities. Surya visited the war room and read out a list of 17 officers (all Muslim) questioning how they were appointed.

Surya came in for severe criticism, especially former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for allegedly giving the issue a communal colour for seeking to know from the government officials how 16 Muslims got a job in the COVID war room in a live stream programme. Surya claimed that even before he went to the COVID-19 war room to expose the irregularities where he questioned the basis behind the appointment of 16 Muslims, the private agency, which got the contract to operate the COVID war room and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials had removed them from the job. 14 of the 16 officers were reinstated, but only 11 accepted to come back.