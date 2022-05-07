Bengaluru: BJP Workers Protest Outside AAP Office Over Bagga's Arrest By Punjab Police

In the recent development in the Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest episode, Bangaluru Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers gathered outside the Bengaluru office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and staged a protest on Saturday. This comes following the arrest of BJP leader Bagga by the Punjab police from his Delhi residence, subsequently, Bagga was released on Friday itself.

Staging a protest outside AAP's office in Bengaluru on Saturday over the arrest of Tajinder Bagga, BJP workers are demanding that the Aam Aadmi Party government should not misuse the Punjab police in a vendetta politics and arrest its party members. It is significant to mention that the protest was organised by the local BJP workers and no big leaders were present in it. As the BJP workers raised anti-AAP slogans and carried BJP flags along with protesting cards, police were called in to curb the protest outside the AAP's office in Bengaluru.

'Will continue to fight': Bagga

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab police from his Delhi residence in Janapurin on Friday in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Though the BJP accused the Punjab police of not following the protocol, the Punjab police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served 5 notices to join the investigation. Subsequently, Bagga was released after the Magistrate Court of Gurugram granted bail to him on Saturday at midnight.

After his release, Bagga in an exclusive interview with Republic over his arrest said, "I think Arvind Kejriwal is scared of the truth. My tweet demanded that Arvind Kejriwal should apologise for calling the Kashmiri Pandit genocide fake." He further added, "I ask him- you said that the culprits in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege cases will be put behind the bars within 24 hours. Why weren't they put behind the bars and why did Kejriwal Ji do a settlement. And those police officers who saved the culprits were promoted. I am not saying this, their own MLA who was a part of the SIT is saying this."

Bagga also said that he will continue speaking against AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, adding further that his fight will continue even if 100 FIRs are filed against him.