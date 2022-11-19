Bengaluru: Congress Alleges BJP Role In Voter Data Manipulation, Files Complaint With EC

Alleging massive voter data manipulation in Bengaluru, Congress represented by KPCC President D Shivakumar on November 19 lodged a complaint with the election commission (EC) and stated BJP is behind a private agency that added and deleted voter data from the official list. Following the complaint, the EC appointed senior IAS officer Amlan Aditya Biswas to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Congress has also alleged that only the names of the Congress supporters and voters have been deleted.

Notably, it should be noted the agency was given the job of creating awareness by the Brihad Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) about voting rights and casting votes.

The sum and substance of this conspiracy is to deny the ordinary voter his right to vote & to tamper electoral list by surreptitious means.



BBMP report unearths voter irregularities

A few days back, the irregularities in the voter data in Bengaluru came to light after a report by BBMP revealed the Chilume trust has misused the permission given to them and collected voter data, which wasn’t fed into the official app - ‘Garuda’ but the ‘Digital Samiksha’ app. Post the voter data inclusion in the wrong app, it further came to the notice that the details about 26 Lakh voters have been deleted and missing, however, 14 Lakh additional names have also been added.

D K Shivakumar alleged BJP role and said, "If you look at the Operation Voter List scandal, it is clear that the BJP government has embarked on the nefarious work of taking away the rights of voters. Voting is everyone's right but BJP is using its power to take away that right. We have information about the people behind this scam, what they have done."

Congress thus levelled allegations and questioned the mass addition and deletion of voter names from the voter list of the 28 constituencies within the BBMP limits. Additionally, Congress also alleged the Basavaraj Bommai government has gone above its authority to permit an NGO authorised by the BBMP to generate awareness about voting rights.

‘Election process is being corrupted’

“I want to tell all Kannadigas, your vote is being stolen. The election process is being corrupted. A private entity by the name of Chilume applied to conduct voter awareness. First, permission is given to the Mahadevapura constituency and then to all 28 constituencies in Bengaluru. This entity with zero experience wants to do this exercise where it is required to go to hundreds of houses and offers to do it for free. The description on their website says that they do EVM (electronic voter machine) preparations for political parties. I have never heard of a company that does political preparation for parties. The same company also runs a private voter survey app called Digital Sameeksha,” Surjewala explained.

However, Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena on November 17 stated, “The permission to create a survey to Chilume trust was withdrawn by District Election Officer (DEO), BBMP immediately after receiving the complaint against it. No permission for the survey was granted by DEO, BBMP to any NGO.”

