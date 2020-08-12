Bengaluru Violence: '145 Arrested, More To Be Detained', Says Karnataka Home Minister

Issuing his first response to the rioting that broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai has informed that so far 145 people have been arrested in the case. Bommai asserted that the damages to property will be recovered from those responsible and that the 'conspiracy will be exposed.' He also informed that three people were killed while 5 were seriously injured after the police opened fire on the mob. It has also been decided that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident, the Home Minister added.

The Karnataka government has sought additional support to maintain law and order situation in the state with six parties of CRPF already on the move to Bengaluru from Chennai and Hyderabad. CISF and Rapid Action Task Force have also been put on standby. Home Minister Bommai has assured that the situation is under control and there is peace now.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Karnataka Home Minister accounted, "There were rioting and arsen yesterday and it was against the Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy by their own supporters. There was huge violence, they burned his house also. Police have acted swiftly and quilled the mob. Violence was stopped. We tried to talk to them first but when they did not listen, we tried to lathi charge. That also wasn't effective so we fired tear gas in the air. But still, the strong crowd of around 3000 were very violent. Therefore, after they burnt the DCP vehicle, it was inevitable and to safe the situation, we fired, in which 3 people died and 5 people got seriously injured. They are getting treatment. "

"More than 145 people are arrested. More will be arrested. Strict action will be taken. As per the SC direction, any public property damaged should be recovered by the persons who have done it that action we are going to take. The conspiracy will be exposed," he added.

Violence in Bengaluru

As per the police, a group of almost a thousand people gathered in front of the KG Halli police station demanding that the relative of Congress MLA A Shrinivas Murthy be arrested for sharing a social media post which allegedly hurt their sentiments. However, shortly after, the mob began to attack police personnel and set ablaze the vehicles parked outside the Congress MLA's house.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that directives have been issued against perpetrators who were involved in the Bengaluru violence. "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Yediyurappa said.

